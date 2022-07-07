Imran Khan’s pilot getting death threats: Asad Umer

PTI leader Asad Umer has said that the pilot who flies the plane used by Chairman Imran Khan is getting threats.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader took to Twitter and said that the pilot of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plane getting threatening phone calls from unknown sources.

Asad Umer wrote, ‘pilot flying @ImranKhanPTI for the jalsas getting phone calls and being given threats.’ He added, ‘How low will they sink.’

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill also tweeted saying the pilot is receiving anonymous threat calls. Looks like there is no limit to the abuse of power by these forces, he added.