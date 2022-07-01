MoIB to introduce digital system for ads distribution, circulation of newspapers

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to introduce digital system for distribution of advertisements, checking of circulation figures of newspapers and magazines.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Ministry of Information chaired by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

This would prove to be a big step for ensuring transparency in the distribution of government advertisements.

Briefing was given to the meeting regarding the list of newspapers and magazines and their publication.

The meeting discussed adopting a comprehensive policy on ABC for national and regional newspapers and magazines, sources said.

Sources said that details were given on issues related to regular publication and circulation of newspapers and periodicals.

The meeting was also briefed on the details of newspapers and magazines on the Central Media List, sources said.

The meeting took a decision in principle that advertisements will be issued to newspapers and magazines published regularly in a fair and transparent manner.

It was decided that advertisements would be issued to only newspapers and magazines being published regularly.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan and other senior officials attended the meeting.