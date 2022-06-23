KP govt appeal doctors to provide volunteer services to earthquake affectees in Afghanistan: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra Thursday said that hospitals across Bannu division, in particular, DHQ North Waziristan and MTI Bannu would be ready to deal with complex cases to provide all necessary support to earthquake injured being shifted from Afghanistan for medical treatment.

In a statement, he said that the KP government was looking for doctors to volunteer to provide services to earthquake affectees in Afghanistan.

“Logistics and security arrangements will be provided”, he said.

He said that experience in orthopedics, emergency medicine, anesthesia and surgical medicine is particularly needed to save thousands of lives.

Jhagra said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure the provision of medicine, emergency food supplies and ambulatory support.

Meanwhile, KP Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has arrived at Gulam Khan border North Wazirstan for monitoring rescue and relief operations for shifting people injured in earthquake to hospitals.