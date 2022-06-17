Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP goods worth millions

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post, DeraModh and Guddu check post located at the Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab borders in district Jacobabad and Kashmore. According to a news release issued here, the seized NCP goods worth Rs. 24.2 million included 3 vehicles, 24 cartons of motorcycle chain, huge quantity of Indian gutka, engine oil, tyres, clothes, cigarettes, mechanical spare parts and other items. All the seized goods have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.