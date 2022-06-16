‘Anger Management’ is all about performance management

Performance management is an ongoing process of communication between a supervisor and an employee that occurs throughout the year, in support of accomplishing the strategic objectives of the organisation.

The communication process includes clarifying expectations, setting objectives, identifying goals, providing feedback and reviewing results. Whereas, Anger Management refers to the psychotherapeutic process for controlling anger and preventing its destructive manifestation. It reduces both the emotional and psychological feelings that causes the arousal of anger. Anger Management, a programme, by touching upon the areas of performance management, teaches how a person should control their reaction for the people who enrage them, and depicts how anger has adverse effects on others’ performance at the workplace.

“Anger Management” is a comedy screenplay that was written by David Dorfman directed by Peter Segal in 2003 starring Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson. The movie starts with the scene of people along with children having a quality time, where David Buznik sitting at the edge of the road and consumed in sketching and drawing. This was the first scene that depicts David Buznik being ashamed and humiliated by boys of his age, in response, David couldn’t react back rather sips the situation. This situation hints at the type of anger that most of the people confront, For instance: Implosive and Explosive.

David Buznik, a deeply suppressed and repressed executive assistant whose job is to design clothing for overweight cats, is sentenced to anger management after a misunderstanding on an airplane and ends up in Dr Rydell’s therapy group. Due to one another misunderstanding, he’s sentenced to a full-time program that has the decidedly un-repressed Rydell moving in with him, going to work with him and taking him on a road trip to Boston. Sparks fly as the two opposites try to deal with the uncomfortable arrangement.

The Movie “Anger Management” depicts the types of angry people, how it affects their personal and professional life, and significantly how to deal with it with the right approach, i: e, Anger Management Therapy in a comic way. Other factors can also be proved as fruitful for the eradication of Anger, which allows employees to have healthy relationship with seniors, subordinates, and peers. To establish the healthy relationship and balance the employees and organizational needs congruent to each other, is vital to get desired outcome and profitability. Employees’ motivation and commitment level is assessed by their Performance and Behaviour.

The movie also sheds the light upon intentional and unintentional errors, includes: Central tendency error, Recency error, Leniency and harshness error, Halo and horn affect, and Attribution error, which causes unbiased rating and performance evaluations. David has been waiting for 5 years to get promoted to the creative executive position, but when the position comes up, his boss Frank gave it to Andrew. David Buznik’s reaction indicates that the employees should be given contingent performance related reward on the basis of the core and role competencies. This movie forecasts that if the employees are given reward timely, inculcating process theories like Goal setting, Expectancy, and Reinforcement theory then the desired performance can be achieved feasibly meeting the standard criteria.

The Movie, Anger management, elucidates the reasons behind Anger in employees, which is biasness, unfair treatment, wrong assessment, and unacceptable behaviour. Deprivation of promised contingent reward is also one of the factors that causes anger in employees. The movie also highlights the strategies used by Dr Rydell as an Anger Management Therapist and conducting good and flexible processes. The movie depicts the use of stereotyping for the sake of humour, different groups which are stereotyped and all or part of the obnoxious humour that may or may not be Sandler’s style. Likewise, in the movie, there are unions in the organisations that humour out groups that have often been easy targets of ridicule them.

When Davis’ girlfriend Linda, unfolds the reasons behinds David’s repression, and his choice of not taking stand for him, frustrating his personal and professional life, Linda decided to contact Dr Rydell and thought to get the situation fix.

Anger can be managed by using techniques of Performance Management to ensure transparency, linking it directly to the reward, and ensuring reliability by using different methods making it objective and easier to understand, by utilising MBO management by Objective, 360 Feedback, assessment centres and bars. Employee shall also be given training, as training and inclusiveness makes employees know their worth, when they feel that the company is investing in them, they strive to build up their competencies, raise potential, making them star performer due to the possessing strong skill set and being well-trained.

David in this movie, and in anger management therapy, learned that the emotions should not be kept in heart, it feeds the anger bug that eats out person internally. He learned to showcase his emotions and feelings, standing out, accepting, rejecting and posing arguments consistently. To achieve this purpose, David has to compromise on things precious to him, and the one whom he loves the most.

The movie displays how the main character David, couldn’t lose the grip for being ashamed in his childhood by Arnie Shankman. Dr Rydell after performing wonderful research on his client David’s life, planned and took David to where Shankam lives, so that he can solve an unresolved matter which had an adverse impact on David’s life style, and personality, though resolving it comically makes David feel good and incredible. The movie fits perfectly with the notion of prevailing accurate and unbiased cultural integrity in the organization and the society as well.

Anger Management hints at the behavioural, attitudinal, and personality traits and the causes and reasons associate to it like treating employees as money making machines, misalignment of organizational objectives with employee objectives, when the administrative system is not designed and planned accurately, extreme pressure on employees, and no proper incentives so employees seek unethical ways of making money. There are ways to tackle down these circumstances for instance: Employee branding, creating positive image at all levels and have good terms with stakeholders, a defined career growth plan should also be inculcated, Realistic and reliable tasks should be assigned to the employees, assessing their level of skills and competencies, assessment of employees’ personality, attributes and behaviour so that employees remain satisfy, motivated, loyal and committed. These initiatives can be proven beneficial for the eradication of anger, moulding employee’s behaviour, that leads to the gain of reputational and financial outcomes., Dependability, reliability, work quality, workplace contribution, customer satisfaction, and check and balance techniques can also help in enhancing one’s behaviour.

Anger Management followed the notion of self-assessment, all the strategies and techniques used by Dr Rydell was to make David Biznik have an in-depth knowledge of his implosive aggressiveness. It is specifically appropriate for systems with a developmental purpose, compatible with a management culture promoting high trust and high involvement in nature. Self-assessment is prone to unreliability driven by self-serving bias. An analysis highlights the importance of self-assessment, the method would be best suited to high-trust, participative work cultures that place a premium on staff learning and development. It is only in these circumstances that employees will be confident that their self-assessments will be respected and acted upon in a constructive manner.

David Buznik is obliged to attend the whole session and reach different levels of his therapy, by listening to his therapist, following his commands, with opportunity and constraints set in the particular context by Dr Rydell to put David into self-assessment, that individuals may need to do to improve their performance. There are certain comparative methods, for instance: straight ranking, alternation ranking, paired comparison, forced ranking or distribution used that measures the causes, necessities, effectiveness and the extent to which the employee exhibits such behaviour. This is the one of the ways of assessing actual performance, against desired performance.

Anger Management can be accompanied by good leadership, which always raises the bar of performance, encourage sits employees, and the quality of their work. Identifies the best performers utilizing 9 box which ranks the employees possessing certain level of potential and performance. Different leadership roles, such as leading leader, leading self, leading others, functional leader and business leader, are perfectly portrayed by Dr Rydell as being the leader of anger management program in the movie Anger Management. Though different organizations may of course have more fewer or different roles the passage from one role to another requires new learning and new behaviour development is cumulative successful development at one passage enhances the probability of success at the next passage conversely incomplete development or skipping a passage can hinder success at the next passage each passage represents a major change in job requirements the leader who goes through the passage from one role to the next has to acquire a new way of leading and leave the old ways behind it that is how Dr Rydell runs his program.

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE ANGRY AGENT — the relationship between anger and performance is evident, as anger hinders performance. Observing anger is a source of information, motives, intentions and characteristics of angry agent and affects cognitive and functional aspects of emotions. It is however, likely that inferences and attributions are affected by the emotions of the observer, felt emotion may be a full or partial mediator of the effects of the observed anger on observer's cognition. The discomfort and anxiety associated with any exposure to anger requires mental resources from observers, limiting the resources of the situation including the performance of work tasks. A sense of threat, and dangers along with biasness hinders the performance and the removal these factors can produce the desired outcome. The movie also posed the teaching lesson, that anger exists in everyone, in two different forms, and people are sometime unaware of the type of anger they possess. There should be an open communication, to sustain good environment, healthy relationship and most importantly to perform job well. Consistent feedback and verbal recognition can bring the vision of ideal environment into life. Smile, be gentle and avoid assumptions, laugh and sing your heart out are the best techniques suggested in this movie for anger management. It is also likely that inferences and attributions are affected by the emotions of the observers, such as when anger affects the way the observers process information and the information they pay attention to.

The writer is a student at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology and can be reached at aqsa-shahzadi@outlook.com