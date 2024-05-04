FBR unveils plan to fast-track billions in pending tax cases

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to devise comprehensive operational strategies to expedite the collection of billions of rupees stuck in various tax cases pending in different courts. Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Orangzeb, visited the headquarters of the Federal Board of Revenue to chair a meeting aimed at reviewing the performance of FBR and assessing efforts towards revenue collection. During the meeting, the Chairman of FBR briefed the federal minister on the efforts being made to consolidate revenue for the current fiscal year. He also highlighted initiatives being taken to improve FBR’s performance through digitalization. The Finance Minister emphasized on widening the tax base and enhancing revenue collection to the maximum extent possible. He instructed to devise practical measures to broaden the tax base for increased revenue collection. The federal minister stressed on making every possible effort to achieve the revenue collection target for the ongoing fiscal year.