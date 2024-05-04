Events of May 9 crossed the red line: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has condemned the May 9 incident, terming it an attack on the state’s sovereignty.

Talking to newsmen in Sialkot on Saturday, Khawaja Asif said events of May 9 crossed the red line and the miscreants involved in these attacks would not be spared. He said that miscreants hatched conspiracy and a planned attack was carried out on military installations.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that the doors for dialogue in politics should always remain open but selected talks would only lead to failure. Khawaja Asif said that those attacking the sensitive installations on May 9 are now talking about holding talks with the military, adding that the “selective dialogue” would never succeed. “Those attacking the country’s foundation on May 9 are now talking about holding talks with the establishment,” he remarked.

Khawaja Asif said the PTI founder had made it clear that no talks could be held with three parties – PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. The PML-N senior leader noted that they, on the other hand, were open to talks for the last 18 months and stressed the need for national dialogue for solving the problems faced by the country. “It would be national dialogue if any dialogue is held.”

Khawaja Asif remarked that those chanting the slogan of “slavery isn’t acceptable” had formed a three-member committee for talks. “They have realised now that political matters are solved by dialogue.”

A read line was crossed on May 9, the defence minister said and added that the PTI had expressed its anger over the no-confidence motion by attacking the military installations and always practiced negative politics. Khawaja Asif also said that it was just a beginning and many more things would be revealed soon. “The PTI founding chairman sells his narrative according to the requirements of the time,” he said and added his statements were worthless. He also promised that everyone would be held accountable according to the constitution and law. There were video evidence of the attacks carried out on May 9 in which the PTI leadership was fully involved, the minister told the journalists.