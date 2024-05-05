This Is Not a Jungle!

Pakistan is neither a jungle nor are the ways of the jungle followed here. There are no rules of the jungle; instead, the law of power prevails, where the strongest holds dominion. However, some of our friends insist on labelling Pakistan as a jungle, and they’ve even likened some of our institutions to jungle animals, with which I respectfully disagree.

Because Pakistan is neither a jungle nor are the people living here or our institutions jungle animals to be compared to or depicted using metaphors of jungle animals, attempting to cast dirt in their eyes. Pakistan is a society of humans, and here, we operate according to laws established by humans and by the teachings of Allah’s Prophet, to run this country, to develop it, and to improve it, all institutions work within their constitutional limits.

In this regard, our Army Chief General Asim Munir has also endeavoured to draw attention to the fact that some people in our country are not only misusing the freedom of expression but also transgressing it.

Issues related to national security don’t become adornments for newspapers worldwide.

A trend has emerged where some try to target the Pakistani army using metaphors so that they can convey their message while keeping it obscure.

Here, let me tell the readers that the Pakistani army awaits the signal from its leader, and wherever the commander looks, the eyes of five hundred thousand individuals are focused, which is not just discipline but also its beauty.

The beauty of any disciplined force or institution lies in its adherence to the signals of its leader. And if there is no discipline in the army, it won’t be able to defend its country. And when the country is not defended, there won’t be politics, journalism, or the use of metaphors, but in reality, the law of the jungle will prevail, to which some of our friends are alluding.

The reason why the Pakistani army is a disciplined institution is that appointments and decisions are made according to a prescribed procedure, and not only excellence but also poor performance is criticized.

Institutional decisions are not made on anyone’s whim, and no one can hold a position beyond their assigned tenure, meaning someone can only hold a position for a specific period, and there’s no exception to it.

Everyone adheres to their oath while working on a prescribed procedure for any post and fulfils their responsibilities for the protection of the country. Since Pakistan is a society of humans, everyone fulfils the responsibilities outlined in every constitution.

The army and the soldiers, including the commanders, officers, and soldiers standing guard on the border, are as much guardians of the country as any other ordinary Pakistani citizen. And they are neither residents of any jungle, nor are they lions, tigers, or foxes of the jungle to be compared to. Instead, they are humans who, while keeping in mind the lesson of sacrifice taught by Allah’s Prophet, are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

Similarly, politicians, by utilizing the freedoms granted under the constitution, are managing the affairs of the country for the betterment of Pakistan. Political and constitutional institutions exist; they are the constitution of the country. Everyone has obtained political freedoms, and using those political freedoms, politicians devise plans for the welfare of the nation.

Some people are using metaphors that may be the language of a digest selling on Urdu Bazar, but here I would like to say that they may be capturing mythical tales in writing but forget that such mythical stories may be suitable for a certain type of reader, but those who are serious readers detect such cunningness.

And those who themselves are serious writers, it doesn’t suit them to write in such a way because using the language of mythical tales, they are not doing good for the country, but they are speaking and writing unconsciously, the language of the enemy.

Issues related to national security don’t become adornments for newspapers worldwide, but perhaps some people are trying to please the enemy by misusing this freedom. Just as each gem in a necklace holds its importance, and if even one gem leaves its place, the necklace becomes incomplete, similarly, our army, our politics, our political institutions, and especially our Pakistani army, from the commander to the officers and soldiers, are interconnected like a necklace.

And just as every gem in a necklace is important, similarly, every officer and soldier in our army, from the commander to every soldier, is a gem that continues to strive to illuminate the darkness spread by the enemy with their light.

And these sons of the soil are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the homeland.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.