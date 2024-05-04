Govt to put country on track of sustained growth: Federal Minister

Federal Minister for Industries and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has expressed the optimism that with restructuring, collective hard work and the government’s sincere efforts, they would be able to put the country on track of progress and sustained growth.

He also hoped that the government with the support of trade and industry would take these initiatives forward to achieve the ultimate goal of high economic growth. He was talking to the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rahman Saigal who met him here on Saturday along with a delegation of PIAF Executive committee, including Rana Amir Rehman Mehmood and Sheikh Umar Sarfraz.

Fahimur Rahman Saigal congratulated Rana Tanveer Hussain on becoming the Federal Minister for Industry and Production and said that the problems of the business community are expected to be resolved soon.

He said the government was considering business community’s all proposals at all levels and discussing in detail about their incorporation in the coming annual federal budget.

The federal minister appreciated the suggestions of Chairman and promised to solve the problems of the business community as soon as possible.

He said that he will soon visit the PIAF central office and meet with the senior leadership and executive committee members of PIAF and all the relevant issues will be discussed and resolved in consultation with the stakeholders.

The Minister was highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting a tax culture regime.

PIAF Chairman Fahimur Rahman Saigal demanded the minister of a business-friendly, export-oriented and pro-poor budget to gear up trade activities, besides restoring the confidence of investors with a basket of lucrative incentives to attract foreign investments.

He said all proposals were mainly aimed at ensuring growth-oriented and business-friendly environments to boost economic activities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, prevailing political turmoil and economic upheaval grappling the country.

He said Pakistan was passing through crucial times of chaotic political conditions, adding, at this uncertain time, the business community has come forward with a clear vision to stamp out the quagmire of prevailing critical crisis.

The PIAF with the consultation of all stakeholders tailored such viable proposals which would ultimately help the government to revive the economy through the upcoming budget, he added.

He said the PIAF fully supported bringing the identified millions of non-taxpayers into the tax net to lessen the burden on existing taxpayers, broaden the tax base and promote tax culture in the country.