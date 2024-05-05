Protecting Journalists

Being a journalist in Pakistan means you must be willing to live with a Damoclean sword hanging over your head. On May 3, Khuzdar Press Club President fell victim to a remote-controlled bomb ripping through his car in what could be called a piercing reflection of the ground realities. To ensure the message was well received, his death coincided with the international commemoration of press freedom.

As the usual condemnations poured in, those standing in the line of fire knew well that Mr Mengal was not the first to succumb to the perils associated with his job. He certainly won’t be last. In a country that is routinely slated among the most dangerous countries for journalists on the World Press Freedom Index, threats from militant organisations form just one small part of the extensive array. Going by RSF’s report, at least three to four murders go completely unpunished every year despite glaring evidence against corrupt officials or thriving mafias while at least 140 cases involving threats and assaults were reported last year. Of course, there’s a lot more going on underneath the surface.

The viciousness of online hate campaigns makes it impossible for any journalist – big or small, prominent or local – to continue exercising their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression. The success of what Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif heralded as his party’s crusade hinges upon how his government seeks to protect the “foundation of democracy and protection of civil rights.” The so-called democratic order has, in the past 16 years, failed to assure greater protection of lives and livelihoods to the press.

Pressure keeps abounding to toe the “politically correct” line. And even if the media owners wish to take responsibility for the well-being of their employees, the stark reality dictates that there’s little they can do to survive in the current model other than bending to the whims of the mighty.

Two years after an outspoken Arshad Sharif was forced to pay the ultimate price for refusing to play by the rules, questions over the fragility of our security stand paramount. No qualms about Pakistan needing a fresh start for media. However, are we really prepared to safeguard the journalists and protect their right to express dissent? *