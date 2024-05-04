Gold rates dip by Rs.1,600 per tola to Rs. 238,000

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs. 238,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 239,600 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,257 to Rs. 204,047 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.187,043, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs. 2,620 and Rs. 2,254.80 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,301 from $2,297, the Association.