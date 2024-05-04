Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

Pakistan’s security forces have killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a press release on Saturday.

According to ISPR, on the night of 3/4 May, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, ISPR stated. Terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians in the area, ISPR stated.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.