KP govt presents Rs1,322bn balanced budget for year 2022-23

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has presented a Rs1,332 billion balanced budget for the financial year 2022-23 including an allocation of Rs1108.9 billion for settled districts and Rs223.1 billion merged tribal districts.

Presenting its four budgets on the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly floor, Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said that the volume of the current budget is Rs913.8 billion including Rs789.8 billion for settled districts and Rs124 billion for merged tribal districts.

He said the total development budget of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was Rs418.2 billion including Rs319.2 billion for settled districts and Rs99 billion for merged tribal districts.

Regarding revenue and receipts collection, the minister said that total receipts was estimated at Rs1,332 billion including Rs750.9 billion to be collected from federal taxes receipts and Rs68.6percent as a one percent share of the divisible pool on the war on terror.

He said Rs31 billion would be collected through oil and gas royalty and surcharge and Rs61.9 billion through net hydel power in accordance with MoU 2015-16 and arrears.

The minister said Rs85 billion would be collected through provincial tax and non-tax revenue, Rs4.3 billion under the head of foreign program assistance (FPA) for settled districts and Rs208.7 billion grant for merged tribal districts besides Rs212.7 billion receipts other resources.