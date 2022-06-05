Sargodha University climbs up Times Higher Education rankings 2022

SARGODHA: The Sargodha University (SU) climbed up the Times Higher Education (THE) university rankings 2022, as compared to the previous year.

According to details,THE released the list of best universities in Asia for 2022 in which Sargodha University had improved its previous position by 50 places. In 2021 rankings, Sargodha University was included in the 401+ category, while in the 2022 rankings, it has been included in the 350+ best universities.

Times Higher Education ranked Sargodha University among 10 best universities in Pakistan and 1000+ best universities in the world. Sargodha University Times Higher Education’s Young Universities Rankings 2020 includes 401+ and Emerging Economies Rankings 500+ among the best universities.

Similarly, Sargodha University has been included in the 401+ best universities in the QS Asia Ranking of the year 2021-22. Vice-Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, while expressing happiness over the improvement in the ranking of Sargodha University, termed it a great achievement of the faculty members, students, and staff. He said that the path of success would be further paved by promoting scientific and research culture in Sargodha University.