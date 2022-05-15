Business community asked to liaise with FTO to address grievances

Federal Tax Ombudsman ( FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Sunday emphasized the urgent need of uninterrupted close liaison of business community and tax payers with FTO offices across the country for immediate redress of their genuine grievances on top priority.

While talking a corporate sector delegation led by Meher Kashif Younis, former Senior Vice President Lahore which called on him on Sunday to abreast him of taxation problems being confronted by business community, the FTO said no injustice will be tolerated at any cost against tax payer by the tax collectors through out the country.

He said that he always attached great importance to business community especially, all tax payers and fully committed by law to address the genuine grievances due to any mal-administration by any functionaries of Federal Board of Revenue or inland revenue services or customs.

He said all Advisors/Consultants of regional offices of FTO all over the country have already been directed to speed the lawful disposal of pending complaints on top priority and be decided on merit within stipulated time frame of maximum 60 days.

He said that private sector always play significant role in economic development of the country and state is bound to provide business friendly environment by fully ensuring ease of doing business.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, the recipient of civil awards of Sitara-I-Imtiaz and Hilal-I-Imtiaz, said tax payers contribute a major role towards national development by paying taxes timely.

On the other hand, he said FBR is apex tax body in Pakistan which collects taxes and revenue from tax payers strictly in accordance with law. He urged the business community to file only lawful genuine complaints supported with documentary evidence for seeking justice or remedy of grievances.

He said special awareness seminars are being organised at all regional offices and big cities to educate the business community about the role and function of FTO while business honorary coordinators have also been appointed at chambers of Commerce and Industries for effective better coordination with FTO for prompt action.

Meher Kashif Younis invited FTO to address a awareness seminar in city for tax payers especially members of business community and offered to sponsor the event which he accepted to be conveyed in the last week of instant month.

FTO Advisors Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Warraich, Tauseef Ahmad Qureshi, Advisor to President SAARC Chamber Dr Waqar Ch ,former FTO Advisor Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha and senior officials were also present.