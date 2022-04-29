Golden man of Islamabad allegedly tortured and beaten by policemen 

ISLAMABAD: 18-year-old Muhammad Ahsan, who is more popularly known as the Golden Man of Islamabad, was allegedly beaten and mistreated by police.

In a video message Golden Man said that there is no value for talent in Pakistan and he is going to leave this profession forever as people abuse him.

According to the details, he was beaten by a group of thugs on the street and later by the police when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Moreover, Golden Man was recently threatened by Steel Man, another person with a similar act as the Golden Man of Islamabad, who tried to work in the same area.

It bears mentioning that Muhammad Ahsan was given a permit and letter of appreciation from the former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, for this act of the Golden Man of Islamabad.