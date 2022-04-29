NUST lands among Top 200 world universities in THE Impact Rankings 2022; retains 1st position in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Guided by its vision aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has achieved yet another milestone by securing a place among world’s top 200 universities as per Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022.

According to details, the university has not only been able to retain its overall number 1 position amongst Pakistani universities, but has also secured first position in the country in 8 SDGs which include Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG-6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG-7), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG-9), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG-11), Responsible Consumption and Production (12), Life Below Water (SDG-14), Life on Land (SDG-15), and Partnership for the Goals (SDG-17).

It merits special mention that in SDG-7, NUST has ascended 63 positions to be proudly ranked Number 4 in the world.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking is the only global ranking that assesses universities’ impact on society in line with the SDGs.

NUST is one of the pioneering universities in Pakistan to have aligned its research and development with the SDGs. In 2019, the university participated for the first time in THE Impact Rankings, and was ranked in 4 SDGs. In the following year, NUST took a giant leap forward by surfacing among all 17 SDGs in THE Impact Rankings 2020, featuring among world top 100, top 200 and top 300 universities in different SDG categories, while moving up the overall ranking ladder from being amongst 300+ world universities in 2019 to 200+ in 2020.

One of the thriving impetuses that have led the university to achieve this honour is its staunch adherence to quality standards.

It is also noteworthy that all of the university’s Engineering programmes are accredited under the Washington Accord.