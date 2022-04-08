PM to address nation today, vows to fight for Pakistan till last ball

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will address the nation on Friday after chairing a cabinet session and parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI).

In his Tweet, he said, “I have called a cabinet meeting tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball.”

Moreover, PM Imran Khan will hold a meeting of the federal cabinet and PTI’s parliamentary party to chalk out the future course of action today. PM will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet at 2pm today.

The meeting will discuss the current political situation in the country and hold a consultation over the foreign “threat letter”.

Sources privy to the matter said that important consultation will be done regarding the Official Secrets Act as well.

After the Cabinet meeting, the government may make the “threat letter” public today in a bid to turn the situation to the premier’s favour.

Later, the premier will hold a meeting with the PTI’s parliamentary party at 3 pm to deliberate on the political scenario.