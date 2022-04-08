IT exports increased by 29.92pc in 8 months

The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.92pc in the first eight months of the current financial year. “ICT export remittances, including Telecommunication, Computer and Information Services for the period July 2021 to February 2022 have surged to the US $ 1.689bn at a growth rate of 29.92pc in comparison to the US $ 1.3bn during the same period in FY 2020-21,” said an official of the ministry of IT and Telecom. He said, in February 2022, the ICT export remittances were US $ 20mn at a growth rate of 12.29pc when compared to US $ 179mn reported for the month of February 2021. He said, US $ 15mn was higher than export remittances of US $ 186mn during the previous month of January 2022. The net exports for the period July 2021 to February 2022 during FY2021-22 were US $ 1.268bn which was 75.07pc of US $ 1.689bn in exports, he added. Last year, he said, for the same period the net exports were US $ 947mn which was 72.85pc of US $ 1.3bn in exports.













