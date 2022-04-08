PML-N candidate wins in recounting of tehsil Lora in LG election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for Tehsil Chairman Lora Iftikhar Abbassi was Thursday declared victorious after counting, and returning officer (RO) notified his victory.

After completion of local government elections in tehsil Lora, the where PML-N candidate Iftikhar Abbassi won the election by securing 17,567 votes against PTI candidate Sardar Rajab Abbassi who later filed a petition for recounting.

In the presence of both candidates for tehsil chairman Lora Iftikhar Abbassi and Sardar Rajab Abbasi at the office of additional deputy commissioner, the returning officer recounted the votes.

After recounting, the RO declared the PML-N candidate victorious for tehsil Lora chairman slot. He secured 17,567 votes, while PTI losing candidate got 16,854 votes.