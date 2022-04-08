20pc quota reserved for backward areas women in nursing colleges: Buzdar

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20 per cent quota has been reserved for women of backward areas at the nursing colleges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said that this would create employment opportunities along with the availability of nurses in backward and remote areas.

The government has made concerted efforts to arrange different facilities of life for people living in remote areas, he added.

Coronavirus brought under control with effective measures: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control with the grace of Allah Almighty and effective measures of the Punjab government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he appreciated the cooperation extended by the federal government and the NCOC along with the role of the medical community.

Similarly, the apex committee also played its role in the province, he added. The government took precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus spread and made the best arrangements for treatment of patients, he added. The government has overcome corona with the best strategy and its efforts have also been appreciated globally, he said.

Two new corona cases reported in RWP: Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46,503. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,002 from Rawalpindi and 3,501 from other districts.

The report said that one of each case had arrived from Taxila and Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new patients.

“Presently, only one confirmed patient is admitted to the Holy Family Hospital,” the report said. In addition, the report informed that 25 were quarantined, including 24 homes and one in isolation. The report further said that 7,082,452 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent during the last 24 hours.