Supreme Court declares deputy speaker’s ruling null and void

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker ‘unconstitutional.

SC reserved judgment on suo motu notice of April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

In the landmark verdict, the SC retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Khan and issued directives to immediately wind up the voting process of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly was “illegal” .

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stated in the verdict that the dissolution of the National Assembly has no constitutional ground. The chief justice further stated that a detailed verdict will be issued later.

The Supreme Court ordered for the session of the National Assembly to reconvene on Saturday at 10am, saying that the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The court stated that the current order would not impact the proceedings under Article 63 of the Constitution.

