PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting of Tehsil Lora LB election

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate for Tehsil Chairman Lora Iftikhar Abbassi Thursday declared victorious after counting, Returning Officer (RO) notified the victory of PML-N candidate.

According to the details, after completion of local body elections in Tehsil Lora where PML-N candidate Iftikhar Abbassi won the election by securing 17567 votes against PTI candidate Sardar Rajab Abbassi who later filed a petition for recounting. In the presence of both candidates for Tehsil Chairman Lora Iftikhar Abbassi and Sardar Rajab Abbasi at the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Returning Officer recounted the votes.

After recounting, the RO declared the PML-N candidate victorious for Tehsil Lora Chairman slot, he secured 17567 votes while PTI losing candidate got 16854 votes. The RO also notified the victory of Iftikhar Abbassi.