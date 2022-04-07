Muslims should be careful when installing Islamic applications, CS Expert Muhmmad Asad Ul Rehman

During the month of Ramadan, there are many applications related to Islam on the Internet through which users’ data can be stolen, so users should be careful when installing Islamic applications, Cyber Security Expert Muhammad Asad Ul Rehman said.

Install only authentic mobile applications from verified sources. Muhammad Asad Ul Rehman said that criminals and hackers use new tactics to gain access to user’s devices and steal data. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims install the Holy Quran and other Islamic applications on their mobile phones related to the times of prayer and breaking the fast.

Criminals play with the religious sentiments of innocent citizens and steal users’ personal information and data through these applications. Google recently booted over a dozen apps from its Play Store among them Muslim prayer apps with 10 million-plus downloads after researchers discovered secret data harvesting code hidden within them.

Criminals can get access to mobile through mobile applications, so do not use unnecessary applications in mobile from unknown sources. Be careful while installing Islamic applications and install authentic mobile applications from verified sources.