People to decide who should rule Pakistan for next 5 years: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that 220 million people would decide who should rule Pakistan for the next five years.

Talking to the media here, he said that Article 63A of the Constitution was violated by changing loyalties of the legislators.

He said that Imran Khan was ready to face all the Opposition parties single handed in the upcoming elections.

Farrukh Habib said that the issue of foreign conspiracy was taken up in the National Assembly’s Security Committee meeting which was not attended by the opposition.