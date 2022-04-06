References against Ahsan Iqbal, Ihsaq Dar adjourned

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 26 on Narowal Sports City Complex reference against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed, witness Izhar Ahmed and accused Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court. The court adjourned further hearing into the reference due to the absence of defence lawyer till the next date.

Meanwhile, the accountability court of Islamabad adjourned hearing of acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar and others till April 13.

AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by the three co-accused challenging the reference under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance. NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and defence lawyers appeared before the court.

Defence lawyer Hashmat Ali continued his arguments while Qazi Misbah would give arguments on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that Ishaq Dar had already been declared an absconder in the case.