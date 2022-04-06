IHC adjourns pleas of Imran Khan, Asad Umar till 25th

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the petitions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-minister Asad Umar challenging the notices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over their participation in the local government election campaign till April 25. Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC, who heard the petitions, adjourned the case, due to the absence of Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Barrister Ali Zafar. It may be mentioned here that the ECP had issued notices to the prime minister and Asad Umar over their participation as public office holders in the LG election campaign. They challenged the ECP’s notices in the IHC, stating that after amendment in the Election Act, 2017 through an ordinance the ECP was not authorized to serve such notices. The public office holders had been permitted to participate in election campaign through the legislation.













