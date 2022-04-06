PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabul, Sardaryab Rivers

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid in case of the illegal construction near Kabul and Sardaryab rivers directed the district administration to take immediate action against the persons involved in encroachments.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmed conducted the hearing of the case related to illegal constructions near Kabul River and Sardaryab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, Additional Secretary Irrigation, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters were present in court.

Illegal occupation of rivers has been ended, report submitted in court said. Relevant departments should provide protection to such places, Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid said.

He said that the occupancy was due to weakness of administration. The court has to take notice for protection of rivers, the Chief Justice said. He questioned the district administration and the irrigation department that how people involved in such practice have made illegal construction.

This is the job of the government and relevant departments to take care of all such land so that to stop such practice once for all, Chief Justice said.

Chief Justice PHC directed the concerned department to submit a detailed report on river protection and future plans in court.

Later the court adjourned hearing till May 25.

17 butchers arrested, five shops sealed over profiteering :District administration on Wednesday accelerated crackdown against those involved in hoarding during the holy month of Ramadan and arrested 17 butchers and sealed five shops on Kohat Road and Phandu Road.

The teams of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Nadia Nawaz Dogar conducted a joint operation along with city police. The teams visited different local markets and inspected the availability, quality and prices of edibles.

They also checked the edibles available at Ramazan Sahulat Counters established in mega malls and collectively arrested 17 butchers and sealed five shops. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conduct random inspection of bazaars across the district and to take legal action against profiteering.