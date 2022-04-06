CM lays foundation stone of three health projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of three health projects including a new emergency tower and trauma center of Services Hospital to be completed with five billion rupees.

The three new emergency blocks and trauma centers in the provincial metropolis would add 800 beds to meet the medical needs of the rising population.

He laid the foundation stone of Hazrat Hamiduddin Hakim Surgical Complex at Sheikh Zayed Medical College / Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. It would be built on 7.6 acres of land, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the pilot project of the hub and spoke model at Zahir Pir area of Rahim Yar Khan district to provide a medical centre to the local populace and directed to complete the projects without delay.

The CM remarked that the incumbent government has chalked out the largest health budget and pointed out that every family has been given a national health card.

This Rs.400 billion project is an example of its kind to provide free health cover to the entire population of the province. The chief secretary, secretary Housing department, principal secretary to CM and others were present while CEO IDAP briefed about salient features of the projects.