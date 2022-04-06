Regional consultant issues quarterly performance report

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Junejo has issued a quarterly performance report (January-March2022) on Wednesday.

The Regional Director said that the Ombudsman office received around 59 complaints including 44 against Provincial departments and 15 against federal institutions. Ombudsman further informed that about 31cases were filed for investigation out of which 28 cases were expedited including ensure payment to heirs of 3 retired employees, 7 cases for improving poor sanitation,3 cases of restore water supply line,5 cases related to irrigation water, 4 cases of share list section, one case of teacher’s appointment,2 cases of record of rights, payment on completion of work, School construction and dispose of FIR case.













