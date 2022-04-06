2.6m saplings planted in Faisalabad division

The Forest Department has planted more than 2.6 million saplings in Faisalabad division during recent tree plantation campaign. According to Divisional Director Forest Department (Extension) Muhammad Ali, the department was given a target of 4.229 million trees for their plantation Faisalabad division during current drive. Out of these trees, 2.6 million saplings were planted so far across the division including more than 600,000 trees in Faisalabad district; he said and hoped that the remaining target would also be achieved within stipulated time period.













