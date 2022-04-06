Sindh govt launches drive to control edible items prices

The Sindh government on has launched a drive to control prices of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan. In this regard, the Sindh chief minister has formed a Price Control Monitoring Committee (PCMC) with responsibilities to monitor prices in all markets and take action against profiteers and hoarders.

Following the CM’s orders, the in-charge of PCMC for district south, Waqar Mehdi paid a surprise visit to Empress Market in Saddar area. He checked the prices and warned the shopkeepers against selling goods above prices notified by the provincial government. He warned that those indulging in overcharging the customers will not only be fined but will also be arrested and punished according to the law.

He appealed the people to buy groceries at government rates and never buy food items without seeing the price list approved by the government.

Meanwhile, Waqar Mehdi informed media that the PCMC imposed fines of Rs4,43000, Rs4,35000 and Rs3,90,000 during the first three days of Ramazan.