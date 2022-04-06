NA Secretariat refutes ‘fake’ news regarding speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat spokesperson has strongly refuted news circulating in media regarding lower house speaker Asad Qaiser on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri thereon. The spokesperson termed all such news fake and fabricated. He said Qaiser had decided not to preside over the session on April 3 since a no-trust motion had been submitted against him.

He said the National Assembly speaker concurred with the ruling given by the deputy speaker and had signed it. The spokesperson further said that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and that the speaker would present his point of view before it through his counsel. He called for avoiding attributing fake news to the speaker.

In a shock move, the NA deputy speaker on Sunday dismissed the no-trust move against PM Imran, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution. Shortly after the no-trust resolution was dismissed before voting could take place on it, the premier announced that he had advised the president to dissolve the NA under Article 58 and asked the nation to prepare for fresh elections.