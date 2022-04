KASUR: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four members of the dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycle, and illegal weapons from their possession.

The Sheikham police, in a successful operation against dacoits, arrested ringleader Sajid aka Saju, and his three accomplices. The police recovered Rs 350,000 in cash,

a motorcycle, eight cell phones, illegal weapons, and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.