Robotics enthusiasts invited to participate in `3rd Robotics and Automation Startup Challenge’

ISLAMABAD: National Centre of Robotics and Automation (NCRA), National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday has invited the robotics enthusiasts to participate in the `Third Robotics and Automation Startup Challenge’.

According to an official of NUST, the intended participants can present their innovative idea, project, or startup in the domain of Robotics and Automation and get a chance for a winning prize of PKR 300,000 and runners-up prizes of PKR 25, 000.

This is a rewarding opportunity for innovators and researchers working on sustainable and innovative solutions addressing problems of local industry and socio-economic issues of Pakistan.

Robotics and Automation Startup Challenge will comprise over two categories including Indigenous Product Development to Provide Automation Solution to any Local Industry and Indigenous Product Development for Solving Societal Problems using Robotics and Automation, the official informed.

The first category titled Indigenous Product Development to Provide Automation Solution to any Local Industry is focused on the themes including IOT based solutions, Production increase of target industry, Efficient systems, PLC/SCADA based novel solutions, System upgrades/ Machine modifications, Predictive maintenance, Autonomous Control, Autonomous Machines, Warehouse Management, Sensors/ image processing based systems, Condition Monitoring, Reverse Engineering, cost-effective and reliable solutions, Manual to Automated solutions, etc.

The second category has themes including Smog Issue, Recycling systems, Waste reduction, Clean drinking water, Water management, Pollution prevention, Safe cities, Educational robots, Energy generation/conservation, Clean energy, Efficient communication tools, Mechanisation of labour-intensive systems, Medical devices,

Agricultural robotics, Unmanned systems, Swarm robotics, Collaborative Robots, Manual to Automated solutions, Products for CPEC, etc.

The deadline for submission of concept notes is April 10 and the intended participants can register to participate in the challenge through the web link: http://roboticschallenge.ncra.org.pk/, the official conveyed.