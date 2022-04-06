China’s smartphone sales decline in February

China’s smartphone sales volume fell in February, affected by sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, an industry report showed. Around 23.48mn smartphones were sold in February, down 20.5pc year on year, according to a report by research and consulting company CINNO Research. On a month-on-month basis, the industry’s sales volume dropped by 24pc from January, said the report. The top five brands all saw their sales decline from a month ago. Domestic smartphone maker Oppo remained the leading seller in the period, and Honor overtook Vivo to come in second with a year-on-year spike of 141.6pc. Apple took third place with its sales dipping by 4pc from a year ago, followed by Vivo and Xiaomi, the report said.













