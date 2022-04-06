Global VR headset shipments to exceed 15mn units: report

The global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets are forecast to surge by 43.6pc year on year to 15.73mn units in 2022, according to an industry report. The worldwide market for augmented reality (AR) and VR headsets jumped 92.1pc year over year in 2021, with shipments reaching 11.2mn units, read the report released by global market research firm International Data Corporation.

Meta’s Quest 2 was by far the most popular product with a 78pc share of the combined AR/VR market last year, followed by DPVR, a Shanghai-based VR technology company, with a 5.1pc market share globally.