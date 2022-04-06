Rangers, ANF organize series of seminars in educational institutions

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) jointly organized series of seminars regarding security and drugs prevention at different educational institutions. According to a news release on Tuesday, Rangers and ANF organized the seminars at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, IBA Sukkur and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana.

The seminars were aimed at to raise awareness among youth regarding security and increasing drug abuse at educational institutions and its prevention. Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry and DG ANF Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo attended the seminars as chief guests.

In the series of seminars, MUET Jamshoro, Sindh University Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences, IBA Sukkur, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, MUET, Khairpur, Sindh University Campus Larkana, Government College Hyderabad, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, Khairpur Medical College, Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Chandka Medical College Larkana and other institutes also participated.

DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry in his address during the seminars highlighted the importance of education and responsibilities of a law abiding citizens. He informed the participants that besides LEAs, citizens also played an important role in restoration of peace in Karachi.