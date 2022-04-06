Daily Times

Thursday, April 07, 2022


Killer gets death sentence

APP

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Akhtar Naveed awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to another in a murder case of Shahpur Police station here on Tuesday. According to the prosecution, the accused, Imtiaz of, with his accomplices Umar Daraz and Numan had gunned down his brother- in- law Asif over a family dispute two years ago. The police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan to the court. After hearing arguments, the court awarded death sentence to Imtiaz and life imprisonment of 10-year to Umar Daraz with a fine of Rs 0.2 million. However, the court had acquitted Numan for giving him the benefit of doubt.

