Killer gets death sentence

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Akhtar Naveed awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to another in a murder case of Shahpur Police station here on Tuesday. According to the prosecution, the accused, Imtiaz of, with his accomplices Umar Daraz and Numan had gunned down his brother- in- law Asif over a family dispute two years ago. The police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan to the court. After hearing arguments, the court awarded death sentence to Imtiaz and life imprisonment of 10-year to Umar Daraz with a fine of Rs 0.2 million. However, the court had acquitted Numan for giving him the benefit of doubt.













