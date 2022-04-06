AIOU launches nationwide plantation campaign

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a tree plantation campaign at its regional offices and model study centres in all provinces of the country, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Director Regional Services (DRS), regional directors have been directed to engage students, teachers and social activists in this plantation drive. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum directed the DRS to launch a nationwide tree plantation campaign and plant trees in the Regional Offices and Model Study Centers. Dr. Zia said that Plant for Pakistan is a national project and each of us has to play our part to make this project a success. He further said that this campaign aims to provide a healthy and pollution free Pakistan to the coming generations.













