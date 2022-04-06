Price magistrates directed to take strict action against profiteers

Commissioner Noor ul Amin Mengal on Tuesday directed the special price magistrates to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers. According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner had instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramzan ul Mubarak. The officers concerned were also directed to improve the facilities at Ramzan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cell set up in Ramzan bazaars, he said adding, the official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering. The efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

The special price magistrates deployed in Ramzan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district were also instructed to take action against profiteers, he said. The commissioner had instructed the administration officers to ensure that separate price lists of the agriculture department must be displayed prominently at the fair price shops.

Focal persons of the departments concerned should also remain present in Ramzan bazaars to listen complaints of the citizens, he added. He informed that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, spices and several other products were available at economical prices in Ramzan bazaars, he added.

DC visits Adyala Road & Gujar Khan Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Adyala Road and Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements, check rate lists and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities. The DC also visited Gujar Khan main bazaar and different city areas. He directed the Assistant Commissioner and Chief Officer Gujar Khan to launch anti-encroachment operation to remove all encroachments.

The officers concerned were also directed to improve the cleanliness of Gujar Khan city. The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines. The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.