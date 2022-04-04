CM for laying foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed the concerned authorities to lay the foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week and finalize the arrangements for commencement of practical work on the project.

He said this in a meeting with the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The Chief Minister reviewed progress on various highway projects including Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Motorway.

The CM was briefed that 88 kilometers long motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 58 billion.

The CM was briefed that agreements have been signed with the construction company for the implementation of the project and Rs 5.5 billion have been released for purchase of land for Swat Motorway Phase-II.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress for laying the foundation stone of Dir Motorway project. The Chief Minister directed that PC-I of the project should be processed soon for purchase of land for project.