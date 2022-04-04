PFA seizes 11,400 litres of sub-standard cooking oil

MULTAN: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 11,400 litres of sub-standard cooking oil from a vehicle during a raid at 12-Meel Adda in Kabirwala.

According to official sources, working on a tip-off, a vigilance team of PFA raided and intercepted a vehicle (LES-4202). The team recovered 60 drums of the sub-standard cooking oil. Kabirwala police have registered the case and also seized the vehicle.

The director general remarked that substandard cooking oil could cause heart and stomach complications. He urged people to contact at 080080500 in case of registration of any complaint. He however added that PFA constituted different teams to check the quality of different items especially during Ramzan ul Mubarak.