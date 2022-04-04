WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has expedited construction work on 12 Small and Medium Dams aimed at enhancing, clean energy generation, water availability and climate resilience across the country.

As per detail given by the official sources, the dams were dual purpose projects as they were designed to store rains and floodwater along with hydropower generation in all the federating units of the country.

He added that the small and medium dam projects initiated in Balochistan included Winder Dam project that would produce 0.3 megawatts (MW) energy and water storage capacity of 0.036 Million acre-foot (MAF), Naulong Dam to produce 4.4 MW power and store 0.20 MAF water, Hingol Dam to generate 1 MW electricity and 1.41 MAF water storage, Garuk Dam to have 0.3 MW power production capacity and 0.05 MAF water storage and Pelar Dam to produce 0.3 MW energy and would conserve 0.099 MAF water.

In Sindh, the Nai Gaj Dam would produce 4.2 MW electricity and store 0.30 MAF water, whereas the Darawat Dam was expected to produce 0.45 MW energy and store 0.12 MAF water after completion.

The WAPDA has also started work on different small and medium dams in Khyber PakhtunKhwa including the Kurram Tangi Dam of 83.4 MW hydropower potential and 1.2 MAF water storage capacity, Tank Zam Dam having 25.5 MW power generation and 0.345 MAF water storage capacity and Daraban Zam Dam would produce 0.75 MW energy and 0.069 MAF water storage capacity.

The WAPDA official further said the Authority had started construction work on different small dams in Punjab including Ghabir Dam having 0.15 MW power production capacity and 0.066 MAF water storage, and Papin Dam of 0.3 MW power and 0.089 MAF water storage capacity hydropower projects that were at various stages of development.

He informed that keeping in view the energy demands, project completion pace and availability of funds the Authority has decided to ensure swift culmination of construction and development work on the projects as it would not only help address water and energy issues rather would generate jobs for the local communities and start tourism and business opportunities.