689 outlaws arrested in March

KASUR: District police arrested 689 outlaws including drug peddlers, robbers, illegal weapon holders, gamblers, and recovered narcotics, weapons, and cash from their possession last month.

Police said here on Monday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 102 drug peddlers and recovered 43 kg charas,5-kg heroin, 1065 liters of liquor from them, besides registering cases against them.

Police arrested 68 members of 21 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 7.5 million and illegal weapons from their possession. The accused confessed to having committed 152 robberies.

Likewise, police teams arrested 205 illegal weapon holders and seized 168 pistols,8 Kalashnikovs,8 rifles, 14 guns,5 carbines, and 14 magazines from them.

Police teams conducted raids at five gambling den and caught 22 gamblers, besides recovering Rs 80,000 bet money from their possession.