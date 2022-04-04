Balochistan’s water storage capacity reaches 68,939 acre feet

The water storage capacity of Balochistan has reached to 68,939 acre feet which will enhance the irrigation network and address water scarcity issues of the drought-hit province. Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as many as 27 dams have been completed having storage capacity of 68,939 acre feet in various districts of Balochistan. There are also ongoing small, medium, large and delayed action dams at various stages of implementation that will further add another 9.016 million acre feet (MAF) to the existing storage capacity. After the construction of large reservoirs in the country, the storage capacity of water will increase to several million-acre feet that will help store rain and floods water during monsoon.













