Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engine: Member ITT

Member Information Technology, Ministry of Information & Telecommunication (ITT) Syed Junaid Imam on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced historic package for IT sector to make it an economic engine for country. Talking in PTV news, he said the government was also making efforts to provide IT based services accessible in far flung area through IT sector which was a challenge for them to fulfill soon. He said we were also expecting 50 per cent exports growth this year and for this we were needed to make our inputs better by taking up multiple initiatives through IT sector.

Junaid Imam said besides equipping all sectors, China Pakistan economic Corridor (CPEC) was also main stream project in which the government was paying specific attention and there will also be multiple job opportunities for youth. He said the government has exempted tax on exports for next five years in the IT sector that will also be proven as a gateway for this sector.