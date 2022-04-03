Private schools registration drive program in KP ends

Private Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Registration Drive for renovation and gradation of schools in the province has come to an end with renovation of 1272 schools in different districts, upgradation of 56 and registration of 73 new educational institutions. Under the special program Registration Drive, the Authority teams visited various divisions under the patronage of the Director Registration. On this occasion, the work of registration, renewal and upgradation of schools was completed.

Under the program, 1272 schools in different districts were renewed, 56 were upgraded and 73 new educational institutions were registered. In Peshawar Division 278 schools were renewed, 29 were registered and 17 schools were upgraded. Similarly, 487 schools were renovated in Hazara Division, 23 new registrations were completed while 14 upgrades were completed, 251 renewals were completed in North Division, 14 educational institutions were registered and 8 schools were upgraded besides 256 schools were upgraded in South Division.

When contacted, Managing Director PSRA Kabir Afridi told APP that the present provincial government is paying special attention to education and that is why these vital and concrete steps have been taken. He said that the program was started for the future of the students and to facilitate the school administration as the schools which are not registered as per the Act are illegal. He said the government wants to bring the substandard school into the net to check it and directed the owners to keep a set standard of their respective schools with the aim to provide much updated facilities to the students’ enrolled in the said schools.