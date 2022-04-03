Wahab takes notice of incident at Karachi Zoo

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday took notice of the incident at Karachi Zoo and directed Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi to inquire and submit a report within 10 days. Zoo Chief Security Officer Suleiman Sajjad Hussain has been immediately suspended and directed to report to the Municipal Commissioner’s Secretariat, said a statement. According to the details, some videos of immoral activities in the zoo were shown on social media and electronic channels of which Administrator Karachi took immediate notice. Murtaza Wahab said such incidents are intolerable and strict action will be taken against zoo employees if they are found involved in such incidents.

He said that the zoo is a place of entertainment and citizens visit with their families. He directed to tighten security at the zoo and sought details of the incident from Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi.

“Strict security arrangements should be made in all the parks including Landhi Korangi Zoo, Safari Park, Hill Park, Bagh Ibn Qasim, Polo Ground, Frere Hall, Sir Syed Park and Taleemi Bagh so that the citizens along with their families can provide comfort in these parks,” he added. Director Human Resource Management Capt (R) Altaf Sario has issued formal orders in this regard. Under which the Senior Director Recreation will conduct a full inquiry into the incident and submit a report to the Administrator Karachi.