Pakistan, Australia all set for high-octane clash as final one-day international today

LAHORE: Pakistan and Australia are all set for a high-octane clash when they the third and final one-day international of the three-match series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday (today). Australia won the first match by 88 runs on Tuesday while Pakistan registered their highest successful run-chase in ODIs and ended their ten-match losing streak against Australia by winning the second ODI on Thursday. After a setback in the first match, the hosts were desperate to make a comeback, and an excellent performance from the batters helped them level the series 1-1. Chasing 349, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman (67) and Imamul Haq (106) laid the foundation with a century stand before skipper Babar Azam starred with an 83-ball 114, taking his side to the victory line. Pakistan’s top-order batters’ performance in the series has been a significant plus; Imam has now already scored back-to-back hundreds in both ODIs, and the in-form Azam has also contributed, including a masterclass in the second game. The middle-order batters also played some handy knocks as they successfully took Pakistan across the line after two big wickets of Imam and Babar, but Pakistan will be expecting more from Mohammad Rizwan, who hasn’t been able to impress with the bat.

The Pakistan batsmen’s success in chasing the total, however, overshadowed all of their bowling shortcomings. Heading into the series decider today, there is plenty of room for improvement in the bowling department as they have struggled to pick wickets in both the ODIs. With another similar pitch expected in Lahore for the last ODI, spinners will need to bowl economically. The batsmen, on the other hand, will want to keep up their good form and put up another dominant batting performance. Azam said his team were looking for another good performance in the decider to seal the series. “Our plan, just like in the second ODI, is to bat positively and bat in partnerships. When there are wickets in hand, it becomes easy towards the end and there won’t be any pressure of the required rate.” He said this was his hometown and it would a proud moment for him and his men if they clinched the series. “We are optimistic of good performance,” he added.

Australia, on the other hand, are nowhere behind in producing exceptional performances. Their batsmen have ticked all the boxes, while their bowlers, especially the spinners have turned up at the right time to keep them in the game. Travis Head’s promotion to the top of the order has reaped a lot of benefits for Australia and Ben McDermott following up his half-century in the first ODI with a century in the second, has made the visitors’ top-order look solid throughout the series. Only Aaron Finch’s form has been a cause of worry for Australia, as he has struggled to find his rhythm. The middle-order batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis’ contribution has been another positive for Australia. It’s been a mixed series for Nathan Ellis and Sean Abbott, with one brilliant performance followed by an indifferent one. This third ODI might be one of the few true chances they get before the World Cup next year to impress against world-class opposition in the subcontinent. If it’s an opportunity either of them grab, they might yet have time to force their way into Australia’s longer-term plans.

Labuschagne says learned from Babar’s masterclass: Australia’s Labuschagne did not allow the disappointment of defeat to interfere with his appreciation of Azam’s sublime century in the second ODI, saying he learned from the Pakistan captain’s masterclass in the second one-dayer. “I enjoyed every minute of watching, it was a pity it was against us,” Labuschagne told reporters after their six-wicket defeat in Lahore. “That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings. “To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal.” Labuschagne praised Imam as well but felt dismissing Babar early in Saturday’s decider, also in Lahore, was crucial to clinch the series. “I think if we can find a way to get him out early, put a bit more pressure on the middle to lower order, we have a chance,” the 27-year-old said. “He batted us out of the game and fair play to him. It was a tremendous innings.” McDermott smashed his maiden international century for Australia and Labuschagne, who made 59, was elated to be at the non-striker’s end when his childhood friend brought up his hundred. “We were best mates growing up in Australia. He was over at my house almost every second day, coming on the train home and we used to (play) in my backyard,” Labuschagne said. “The hard work that he’s putting in domestic cricket in the Big Bash and his four-day game as well has just come such a long way, and I was I was over the moon for him today.”

Squads:

Pakistan (likely): Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia (likely): Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Care (wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson.